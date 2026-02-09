NY Mets’ new pitcher Tobias Myers makes major admission about his arrival in Queens

Tobias Myers became one of the new faces of the New York Mets following an intriguing trade that also included Freddy Peralta. What made the move even more interesting was how the pitcher himself found out about his arrival in Queens.

Based on the player’s own words, his move to Carlos Mendoza’s team came under surprising circumstances. Even so, he confirmed that he is living a dream and said he is excited about this new chapter in his career.

“Funny enough, I was taking a little 30-minute nap,” Myers told SNY. “I had my alarm set and everything, because it was pretty late at night. And I just wanted to take a little quick nap. My wife woke me up and she’s like ‘hey, your agent’s calling me and said for you to turn your ringer on, because there may be a trade here soon.

“And I felt like I was in a dream. I didn’t know what was going on. It was funny, because the first time I got traded in 2017 to Tampa — same thing. I was sleeping, same situation. We waited a few minutes and my agent got the verification that the trade was finalized, and we were just waiting on some medical stuff. And then got a phone call from Matt Arnold over at Milwaukee — laid it out pretty standard. [David] Stearns called me, had a good conversation. Pretty simple.”

Tobias Myers #36.

An interesting acquisition for the Mets

Tobias Myers joins the New York Mets as a highly versatile arm after a solid 2025 campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he demonstrated his ability to handle various roles across the pitching staff.

Last season, Myers appeared in 22 games (including 6 starts), posting a 3.55 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 50.2 innings with a 1.36 WHIP. While he was effective as a starter, he truly excelled in the bullpen, posting a remarkable 1.62 ERA in his 18 relief appearances.

For the Mets, Myers projects as a valuable swingman who can provide reliable long relief or step into the rotation as a spot starter, offering the team crucial depth and a proven fearless approach in high-leverage moments.