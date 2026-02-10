NY Mets receive significant injury update on Francisco Lindor ahead of the upcoming MLB season

The New York Mets are one of several teams that have strengthened intelligently in order to be among the contenders for the upcoming MLB season. Despite that, they are hoping to have Francisco Lindor available throughout the entire campaign, as he is currently dealing with a significant setback at this stage.

Jorge Castillo, an ESPN baseball reporter, revealed an important injury update on Lindor through his X account—one that could jeopardize his preparation for the upcoming season.

“Francisco Lindor will be evaluated for a stress reaction in his left hamate bone, David Stearns said. Surgery is possible and would include a six-week recovery. Stearns said he’s confident Lindor could be ready for opening day if he undergoes the surgery,” the insider reported.

It will ultimately be a matter of seeing how things unfold over the coming days to determine whether one of the team’s key stars will be available for Carlos Mendoza starting from Opening Day.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets.

Mendoza trusts in Lindor’s swift return

Undoubtedly, losing a player of Francisco Lindor’s caliber at the start of the season could be a major blow for the Mets. However, manager Carlos Mendoza is confident he will be available for Opening Day.

“If we have to go that route, I’m optimistic that he’ll be ready for shortstop for us on Opening Day,” he said via Sleeper Mets. Will Lindor finally be on par with his teammates at the start of the upcoming campaign?

The Mets need Lindor

While the Mets have successfully surrounded their core with high-octane talent, the team’s ultimate success still hinges on the steady, all-around excellence of Francisco Lindor.

Beyond the flash of the new signings, Lindor remains the engine of the roster, coming off a 2025 campaign where he showcased his signature blend of power and speed with a .267 average, 31 home runs, and 86 RBI.

Even as other stars capture the headlines, his .811 OPS and elite defensive play at shortstop provide a high floor that few players in the league can match. For the Mets, they will need Lindor not just for his statistical output, but as the veteran stabilizer who ties the entire lineup together.