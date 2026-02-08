NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor draws unexpected music celebrity support amid 2026 WBC plans

Francisco Lindor is not currently on Puerto Rico’s roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but alternative paths have been explored to help him, and other players, obtain private insurance coverage in case of injury. Recently, it surfaced that Bad Bunny was involved in one of those attempts.

The report was shared on X by Master Flip (@masterflip_). “According to Carlos Baerga, the investor has been revealed as Bad Bunny. He had agreed to secure insurance for both Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa, but the claims were denied due to a lack of proper approval from the relevant insurers and MLB teams.

“Baerga cited the 2023 World Baseball Classic, when Miguel Cabrera was allowed to participate despite insurance issues. In Cabrera’s case, the Detroit Tigers permitted him to join Venezuela’s roster during his final MLB season and assumed the full financial risk of any potential injury.”

Developing story…