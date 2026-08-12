NY Mets receive reassurance from Francisco Lindor about his future in Queens

Despite a challenging 2026 MLB season, Francisco Lindor wants to remain with the New York Mets for a few more years.

It is clear that the New York Mets’ goals were far from being achieved during the 2026 MLB season. Francisco Lindor, one of the players who generated the most excitement but fell well short of his usual level, told The New York Post that he will honor his contract and look to improve the team’s results.

“The plan is to be here for my contract. When I signed up here, it was to be in the good times and bad times and to win,” Lindor said via Mike Puma. The shortstop is looking to quickly bounce back in New York before considering new horizons.

Last in the NL East with a losing record of 53-68 and an interim manager at the helm, the Mets will have to slowly map out their future while trying to finish this disappointing season on a respectable note.

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What’s Francisco Lindor’s contract situation?

Francisco Lindor is firmly anchored to the New York Mets through a massive 10-year, $341 million contract extension signed in April 2021. Running through the 2031 season, the deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $34.1 million, making it the richest contract ever awarded to a shortstop and the largest deal in franchise history.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on against the Atlanta Braves.

The agreement features a $21 million signing bonus, full no-trade protection, and $50 million in deferred payments structured to be paid out from 2032 through 2041. Settled securely as the core face of the franchise, Lindor remains under contract with no opt-out provisions, guaranteeing his presence in Queens through his mid-30s.

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A season full of ups and downs

Francisco Lindor’s season with Mets has been disappointing compared to his usual high standards, heavily disrupted by a severe left calf strain suffered in late April that sidelined him for nearly two months. Having missed over 50 games, the star shortstop has struggled to find consistent rhythm; through mid-August across 63 games (275 plate appearances), he is slashing just .242/.327/.439 with 11 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 36 runs scored.

Though he has shown flashes of heating up recently, the injury setback and extended absence have turned this into one of the most frustrating campaigns of his career.