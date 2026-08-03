NY Mets reportedly expected to deal Clay Holmes ahead of MLB trade deadline

Pitcher Clay Holmes could see his future away from the New York Mets once the trade deadline passes.

The MLB trade deadline has everyone on edge, with many teams still looking to strengthen their rosters. In the case of the New York Mets, a recent report from Jon Heyman of The New York Post reveals that Clay Holmes’ future could be away from Queens, along with two of his teammates.

“Mets still expected to deal Holmes, Robert Jr. and Taylor,” the insider revealed on X. It appears that one of the most talented pitchers on the roster and the Mets will ultimately be going their separate ways this season.

The Mets are reportedly not looking to move Luis Torrens, nor are they expected to part ways with Bo Bichette. One player who did not receive the same treatment was Freddy Peralta, who was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays.

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Luke Weaver is no longer a Met

According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, the New York Mets have agreed to trade right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In exchange for the veteran reliever, New York receives infield top prospect Sammy Stafura.

Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Mets.

In this way, the Mets part ways with a pitcher who had posted a 1.88 ERA, 44 strikeouts, and a 0.84 WHIP over 43.0 innings pitched this season. The Pirates ultimately won the race for his services over the Chicago White Sox.

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The Mets’ pitching rotation ahead

If Clay Holmes finally leaves the team, the Mets’ starting rotation relies on a solid blend of proven veterans and emerging arms. The group is anchored by experienced left-hander Sean Manaea, alongside Nolan McLean and Christian Scott leading the front end of the staff.

Young righty Zach Thornton continues to step up in a starting role, while options like Bryce Conley provide key depth to round out the five-man unit.