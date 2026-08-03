NY Mets trade Clay Holmes to Cubs: What does the starting rotation look like in Queens now?

Clay Holmes' new destination in MLB will ultimately be the Chicago Cubs after his stint with the New York Mets.

As expected, Clay Holmes was ultimately traded by the New York Mets, with the move confirmed by Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Holmes is now a member of the Chicago Cubs, reshaping the Mets’ starting rotation in Queens.

Interim manager Andy Green will now have to rely on other names for the final stretch of the season. Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Kodai Senga will be the pitchers taking the mound as starters for the Mets.

According to the insider’s announcement on X, another player heading to Chicago is Tyrone Taylor. In this way, New York is beginning to shape its roster in an effort to make a push and secure a Wild Card spot.

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The intriguing Mets-Cubs trade

The New York Mets are acquiring top prospect Jefferson Rojas from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor. Rojas, a highly regarded infielder rated as one of the top prospects in Chicago’s system, comes to New York as the centerpiece of the deal, which remains pending physical examinations, according to Jon Heyman.

Jefferson Rojas #93 of the Chicago Cubs points skyward after hitting a home run.

Mets’ big loss following the Holmes trade

By trading Clay Holmes, the Mets lose a highly reliable rotation arm who was delivering elite productivity before suffering a fractured right fibula on May 15. Prior to his injury, Holmes posted a stellar 2.39 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, and a 4–4 record with 45 strikeouts across 52.2 innings pitched (9 starts) in 2026.

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Losing his efficiency leaves a notable void in New York’s pitching depth, as he had established himself as one of their most effective starting pitchers before being sidelined.