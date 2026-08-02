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Freddy Peralta traded: Can Rays’ elite defense help former NY Mets ace go back to his best self?

The Tampa Bay Rays hope to help Freddy Peralta get back to his best after a bad, short stint on the New York Mets roster.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesFreddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets

No one will question Freddy Peralta‘s talent on the mound. The guy is an absolute ace and that’s why the Tampa Bay Rays pulled the trigger and traded for him. However, during his spell on the New York Mets, he wasn’t his best.

The Rays sent three minor league prospects to the Mets in the names of outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Émilien Pitre, and right-hander Gary Gill Hill. All in all, it seems like a bargain but Peralta is playing on an expiring deal.

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Per ESPN Insights, the Rays have the 5th-best ERA in MLB this season (3.50). So, they should be the ones able to help Peralta get back in top form. Peralta has career-worsts in ERA (4.99), WHIP (1.48), Strikeout Rate (22.1%), Opposition OPS (.790) this season.

Is Peralta on the decline, or is it the Mets’ fault?

The case for Peralta is a tale of two ends. Yes, playing for the Mets this season is not motivating and will hamper your stats as their defense is atrocious. However, Peralta has some responsibility himself.

His strikeout rate fell dramatically from 28.2% with the Milwaukee Brewers to 22.1% with the Mets. Scouts noted that Peralta lost notable velocity on his four-seam fastball and his signature extension. His overall whiff rate also plummeted from 30.1% to 26.8%.

See also

MLB trade rumors: NY Yankees reportedly run from behind in Luis Arraez sweepstakes

Tampa Bay Rays’ starting rotation for the remainder of the 2026 MLB season

Rotation SlotPitcherStatus / Role
No. 1 AceDrew RasmussenActive All-Star anchor.
No. 2Nick MartinezActive veteran enjoying a breakout year.
No. 3Freddy PeraltaNewly acquired; slotting straight into the rotation.
No. 4Griffin JaxActive starter utilizing an elite offspeed arsenal.
No. 5 / DepthIan SeymourActive left-handed bulk option.
Injured ListShane McClanahanCurrently on the 15-day IL.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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