NY Mets reportedly not looking to move Luis Torrens ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets remain active in the market ahead of the MLB trade deadline, although they reportedly have no intention of parting ways with catcher Luis Torrens.

The MLB trade deadline continues to approach, and teams remain focused on strengthening their rosters. The New York Mets recently lost Freddy Peralta, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, but a recent report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reveals that catcher Luis Torrens’ stay in Queens appears to be guaranteed.

“Several teams are looking for catching, but Mets have no plans to move Luis Torrens, one of the best defensive catchers in game,” the insider revealed on X. Torrens, in this way, appears to be headed toward the same outcome as Bo Bichette, who is unlikely to be traded.

The one who did not have the same fate was Ben Rortvedt. The catcher, in a move also revealed by Heyman, was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitcher Chayce McDermott.

Advertisement

The Mets have an elite catcher

Despite being targeted by the Chicago White Sox in recent trade talks, Luis Torrens has remained a key depth piece behind the plate for the New York Mets throughout the 2026 season. Operating primarily in a backup role, the Venezuelan catcher has posted a .216 batting average with 2 home runs and 20 RBIs across 185 at-bats, providing steady defensive handling for New York’s pitching staff.

Luis Torrens #13 of the New York Mets reacts after his double against the Seattle Mariners.

A season to forget

Despite entering the season with high expectations after acquiring several marquee stars during the offseason, the New York Mets have been a major disappointment, sitting at a frustrating 47-66. While they aren’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention just yet, they face nearly impossible odds—trailing by 19.5 games in the NL East and 12.5 games in the Wild Card race with under 50 games left.

Advertisement

Barring an unprecedented miraculous run down the stretch, a roster packed with high-priced talent is on the verge of watching October baseball from home.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on against the Atlanta Braves.

What’s next for the Mets?

The Mets are embarking on a six-game road trip through the AL and NL Central. They kick off a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field from August 4–6, before heading to PNC Park to face the Pittsburgh Pirates from August 7–9. They’ll look to build some momentum away from home before travelling down south to Atlanta.