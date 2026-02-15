NY Mets reportedly eye key addition as A.J. Minter’s injury rehab intensifies

The New York Mets are leaving no stone unturned ahead of Opening Day 2026 in MLB. As A.J. Minter enters the home stretch of his rehab, the Orange and Blue are still searching for a left-handed reliever. According to a report, that need hasn’t been crossed off even after New York completed a trade for Bryan Hudson.

According to Rising Apple, the Mets’ interest in Cionel Perez—who signed with the Washington Nationals—proves New York is still in the market for a lefty reliever. Whether the Mets were all in or simply testing the waters around Perez—the latter is most likely—is another question.

What was made quite clear was that they aren’t calling it a day after acquiring Hudson. If the right opportunity presents itself, the club in Queens may pounce on it. It makes sense.

Reports from SNY suggest Minter will miss at least the first month of the 2026 MLB season, and the Mets aren’t exactly staring at a deep pool of left-handed pitchers. While the issue remains a focal point, Steve Cohen turned the attention on a different direction, as the Mets’ owner provided a clear message on the roster.

Left-handed pitchers on the Mets

As it stands, left-handed pitchers could shape up to be New York’s Achilles’ heel in 2026. A quick look around spring training in Port St. Lucie tells the story for the Mets. Currently, the Mets have the following lefties on the mound: Bryan Hudson (relief pitcher), Sean Manaea (mostly a starting pitcher), A.J. Minter (injured), David Peterson (starting pitcher), and Brooks Raley (relief pitcher).

Replacing Minter for a month

While Minter is making great progress in his first practices during spring training, his return to the mound is still a work in progress. Therefore, the Mets face no option but to weather the storm in the meantime. As a result, signing a rental to fill in for Minter is a feasible route for the Orange and Blue as they enter the home stretch of the preseason.