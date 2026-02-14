Mets owner provides clear message on team’s roster after up-and-down offseason

The New York Mets put their fans to sweat hugely during this MLB offseason. After losing huge names early on, they also went and had a big closure by landing stars. Now, the team owner has defined his expectations.

Steve Cohen spoke candidly on what losing names like Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz meant to him. However, he then proceeded to set clear expectations on what the Mets should seek this year.

Cohen said, “I really like this team that we built. I feel like it’s going to be a fun team to watch — a lot of contact, better defense, we’re going to have young players starting to come out of the minor leagues and play and really effect the performance of our team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cohen built the roster following his desires

When asked about the roster’s construction, Cohen said, “a combination of veterans and young players, I mean that’s what I always wanted. I really think that what we’re building here is a team that can create sustainable success, not in one year, but in multiple years.” According to Cohen, the Mets are building for years of success.

Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets speaks to media during an introductory press conference.

Advertisement

By bringing players like Bo Bichette, Freddy Peralta, Jorge Polanco, and Luis Robert Jr., the Mets brought elite MLB talent. That, paired with established figures like Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Marcus Semien, and there is a high upside potential found in this team.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets star prospect warns MLB about team’s rotation for the 2026 season as Kodai Senga prepares for return

The Mets bullpen must deliver

The Mets lineup and rotation are very good and promising. However, the bullpen must do its part too. While considered a solid ‘pen with high upside, there’s also uncertainty after losing Edwin Diaz. As long as the bullpen is competitive, it will be enough for the Mets to create some buzz.

Advertisement