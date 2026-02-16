Former Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs gives key advice to Drake Maye, Patriots after loss vs Seahawks

A few days have passed since the New England Patriots’ defeat in the last Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, and analyses continue to be the order of the day. Among them is what lies ahead for Drake Maye and his team—a challenge that a former teammate of Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs knows well how to handle.

At the beginning of 2021, Chiefs Kingdom suffered a crushing defeat against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, in what was a clear display of defensive dominance over Mahomes. In response, Tyrann Mathieu quickly revealed the path the franchise chose to take from that point on—an approach that, according to the safety, the Pats should emulate.

“New England should take sort of the Kansas City Chiefs approach. After we lost [the Super Bowl]… the very next day, they got new offensive linemen… You gotta be able to protect the product.”

The words of the three-time Pro Bowler naturally come in the wake of what were perhaps somewhat excessive criticisms of rookie Will Campbell, who was the main target of the loss. For this reason, Mathieu emphasizes that the Patriots must act quickly to better protect their QB.

Wins and losses for Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu has appeared in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs and falling short in Super Bowl LV the following year. Known as “The Honey Badger,” his defensive leadership was instrumental in the Chiefs’ 2020 comeback victory against the 49ers, though he couldn’t repeat the feat against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in 2021.

Patriots looking to learn from their loss

Following their Super Bowl LX appearance, the New England Patriots are expected to prioritize Drake Maye’s protection this offseason after he was sacked an NFL-record 21 times during the 2025 playoffs.

To shore up the offensive line, the front office will likely use their first-round pick (No. 31) on high-end tackle prospects like Monroe Freeling or Caleb Lomu, while also exploring free agency for a veteran guard to stabilize the interior.

Despite the emergence of young left tackle Will Campbell, head coach Mike Vrabel is looking for “bookend” support and depth to ensure Maye remains healthy and productive for the 2026 campaign.

