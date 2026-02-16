NY Mets star Bo Bichette catches subtle shot from former Blue Jays teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a crucial MLB offseason. After a winter market that saw both clubs involved in the same interests more often than not, infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. subtly took a shot at the roster in 2025, which Bo Bichette was a part of.

“We acquired new players, great players. I think this is going to be more fun. I’m actually happier than last year,” Guerrero Jr. admitted, via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “For whatever reason, I’m happier and feeling great. I have good feelings about this year.”

While Guerrero Jr. didn’t take a personal or direct shot at his former teammates, his comments suggest something has changed both personally and from a team standpoint.

The Blue Jays—like the Mets—underwent several changes and will feature a lineup quite different from what fans had grown used to in 2025 and in previous seasons as well, for that matter.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays

Next time Blue Jays and Mets meet

Toronto and New York will only meet once in the 2026 MLB season in a three-game series. The interleague showdown will take place at Rogers Centre on June 29th, 30th, and July 1st. By then, who knows whether Guerrero Jr.’s words will be pinned to Bichette’s bulletin board or long forgotten.

Needless to say, Bichette and the Mets have enough on their plates heading to the 2026 MLB season. This upcoming campaign will be crucial for the Orange and Blue. That was made clear after the Mets’ leaders learned a firm decision from owner Steve Cohen, announcing there won’t be a team captain.

Thus, it’s easy to believe Bichette and the Mets don’t have time to worry about whatever’s going on with Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays. Still, words travel fast in MLB, and the new third baseman in Queens may have gotten wind of the latest comments out of The Six.

