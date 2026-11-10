NY Mets reportedly eyeing starting pitcher amid Kodai Senga departure rumors

The New York Mets are already beginning to look ahead to the upcoming MLB season, with Kodai Senga emerging as one of the names whose future could lie outside Queens.

It’s clear that the New York Mets‘ most recent season fell short of expectations, shifting the organization’s focus toward what lies ahead. A recent report by SNY‘s Chelsea Janes indicates that one of the team’s priorities is acquiring a starting pitcher via trade, while Kodai Senga is among the names who could find himself playing elsewhere next season.

“I think the Mets are going to be looking to make some trades for starting pitching,” Janes revealed. “I don’t expect them to go full free agency.” Where does Senga fit into this whole story?

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Senga is drawing trade interest from multiple teams, making him a potentially valuable trade asset for the Mets if they decide to move on from the Japanese right-hander in pursuit of a new arm for their rotation.

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Senga still has plenty left to give

After battling through injuries and inconsistent form, Senga struggled to find his groove on the mound—finishing with a tough 7.34 ERA and a 0-9 record in 31 appearances as he was bounced between starting and the bullpen. His signature “ghost forkball” lost some of its magical bite, leading to way too many walks and hard-hit balls that inflated his 1.65 WHIP.

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets stands on the mound.

That said, the raw talent and elite strikeout stuff are still very much in there. If he can clean up his command, stay healthy, and stop handing out free passes, he has all the tools to turn things around and bounce back strong next season.

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Where could Senga land next?

If the Mets decide to clear space or shake up their rotation this offseason, a few teams make total sense as bounce-back landing spots for Kodai Senga. The San Diego Padres are always hunting for rotation upside, love targeting top-tier Japanese talent, and have a track record of fixing high-ceiling arms.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants desperately need proven starting pitching to stabilize their staff, and Oracle Park’s pitcher-friendly dimensions would be super forgiving while he gets his mechanics back on track. You also can’t rule out a team like the Baltimore Orioles taking a flyer on him—they’ve got the offense to support his rebuilding phase and are always looking for valuable, high-upside starter depth without breaking the bank in free agency.

Key takeaways

Acquiring a starting pitcher via trade is a priority for the New York Mets.

via trade is a priority for the New York Mets. Kodai Senga is drawing trade interest from multiple teams, according to Will Sammon.

from multiple teams, according to Will Sammon. A 7.34 ERA and 0-9 record capped Kodai Senga’s difficult season across 31 appearances.