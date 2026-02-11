NY Mets star Juan Soto gets major injury update on key teammate ahead of 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets have strengthened their roster in an extremely smart — and even somewhat aggressive — manner in recent weeks. Juan Soto will be one of the biggest stars in Queens, and he could regain a key teammate for the start of the MLB season.

In May 2025, AJ Minter had to undergo a delicate surgery that forced him to miss virtually the entire year alongside the rest of the team. However, it appears that his recovery is right on track.

According to comments from David Stearns, shared by SNY on X, the organization is optimistic about the left-handed reliever’s recovery and hopes to have him back on the mound with his teammates in early May.

What happened to Minter?

The New York Mets faced a major setback early in the 2025 season when their key left-handed acquisition and former World Series champion, A.J. Minter, was sidelined by a torn left lat muscle.

A.J. Minter #33 of the New York Mets.

Despite a dominant start to his tenure in Queens—posting a stellar 1.64 ERA in his first 13 appearances—the injury ultimately required season-ending surgery in May.

A star-studded roster

The NY Mets have built a powerhouse roster for 2026, headlined by the generational talent of Juan Soto. By adding All-Star infielder Bo Bichette and the dynamic Luis Robert Jr. to a core featuring Francisco Lindor, the Mets have formed one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball.

With a fortified rotation led by newly acquired ace Freddy Peralta and a lockdown bullpen featuring Devin Williams, New York enters the season as a top favorite. Currently holding some of the best odds in the league, this “Super Team” is widely expected to be a premier World Series contender.