Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets star Juan Soto gets major injury update on key teammate ahead of 2026 MLB season

Led by superstar Juan Soto, the New York Mets are aiming to make a major statement in the upcoming MLB season.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets,
© Gregory Shamus/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Mets,

The New York Mets have strengthened their roster in an extremely smart — and even somewhat aggressive — manner in recent weeks. Juan Soto will be one of the biggest stars in Queens, and he could regain a key teammate for the start of the MLB season.

In May 2025, AJ Minter had to undergo a delicate surgery that forced him to miss virtually the entire year alongside the rest of the team. However, it appears that his recovery is right on track.

According to comments from David Stearns, shared by SNY on X, the organization is optimistic about the left-handed reliever’s recovery and hopes to have him back on the mound with his teammates in early May.

Advertisement

What happened to Minter?

The New York Mets faced a major setback early in the 2025 season when their key left-handed acquisition and former World Series champion, A.J. Minter, was sidelined by a torn left lat muscle.

AJ Minter

A.J. Minter #33 of the New York Mets.

Advertisement

Despite a dominant start to his tenure in Queens—posting a stellar 1.64 ERA in his first 13 appearances—the injury ultimately required season-ending surgery in May.

NY Mets reveal plans for Bo Bichette in worst-case scenario regarding Francisco Lindor’s injury in 2026

see also

NY Mets reveal plans for Bo Bichette in worst-case scenario regarding Francisco Lindor’s injury in 2026

A star-studded roster

The NY Mets have built a powerhouse roster for 2026, headlined by the generational talent of Juan Soto. By adding All-Star infielder Bo Bichette and the dynamic Luis Robert Jr. to a core featuring Francisco Lindor, the Mets have formed one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball.

Advertisement

With a fortified rotation led by newly acquired ace Freddy Peralta and a lockdown bullpen featuring Devin Williams, New York enters the season as a top favorite. Currently holding some of the best odds in the league, this “Super Team” is widely expected to be a premier World Series contender.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver clears the air after NY Yankees bag sparks spring training buzz
MLB

NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver clears the air after NY Yankees bag sparks spring training buzz

MLB Rumors: Former NY Mets pitcher reportedly inks deal with Rockies for upcoming season
MLB

MLB Rumors: Former NY Mets pitcher reportedly inks deal with Rockies for upcoming season

NY Mets' plans for Bo Bichette in worst-case scenario regarding Francisco Lindor
MLB

NY Mets' plans for Bo Bichette in worst-case scenario regarding Francisco Lindor

Sturla Holm Laegreid’s ex-girlfriend breaks silence as Norwegian biathlete admits infidelity after bronze win at Winter Olympics 2026
Sports

Sturla Holm Laegreid’s ex-girlfriend breaks silence as Norwegian biathlete admits infidelity after bronze win at Winter Olympics 2026

Better Collective Logo