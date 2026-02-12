Why are Raphinha, Rashford, and Pedri not playing today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in leg 1 of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals?

Barcelona visit Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a high-stakes first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, where the visitors look to gain an early advantage in the series. However, manager Hansi Flick will have to navigate this crucial fixture without three of his most influential players, as Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, and Pedri won’t be available for today’s clash.

Raphinha continues to recover from a right adductor strain that kept him sidelined during Barcelona’s recent victories over Albacete in the cup and Mallorca in LaLiga. The club expect his recovery to take approximately one week, meaning the Brazilian winger should be available for the upcoming league match against Girona.

“He is a player who always gives everything, always plays with such intensity. When he feels something, we have to take care of him and perhaps take a step back,” Flick said of Raphinha during his pre-match press conference. “That is the situation right now. Of course, I am not happy about it because we need him“.

As for the English forward, Barcelona confirmed that he sustained a knock and will not feature tonight. “First-team player Marcus Rashford has pain in his left knee after taking a blow in the game against Mallorca on Saturday at Spotify Camp Nou. The player will miss Thursday’s Copa del Rey game against Atletico Madrid,” the club stated in an official release.

Finally, midfielder Pedri remains in the rehabilitation phase after suffering a muscle injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg during a Champions League encounter against Slavia Praha. The club has indicated he will be out for roughly a month, with a target return date of February 22 against Levante.

Barcelona welcome back a vital cog

It isn’t all bad news for Flick, as the German manager will have Frenkie de Jong at his disposal for this high-pressure semifinal. The Dutch midfielder missed the previous match against Mallorca due to pubalgia discomfort but has since returned to full training. He is expected to start in the heart of the pitch tonight.

While Barcelona boast a deep squad, the absence of three starters forces Flick to shuffle his lineup. Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres are all projected to start as the Catalan giants look to overcome the hostile atmosphere in Madrid.