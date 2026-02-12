Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lineups for first leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for a high-stakes first-leg matchup in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Both giants look to gain a decisive early advantage in a series that promises to define their domestic campaigns.

The home side enters this contest following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in LaLiga, where it currently sits third with 45 points. Atletico Madrid have dealt with inconsistent performances lately, most notably from star forward Julian Alvarez, who is currently enduring the longest goal drought of his career at 13 matches. Despite this, the Colchoneros will look to strike first in front of their home supporters.

On the other side, a formidable Barcelona squad arrive in Madrid in scintillating form, having won nine of its last 10 outings. The Catalan side currently leads the league with 58 points. Its last meeting with Atletico provides plenty of confidence for Hansi Flick’s men, as they overcame an early 1-0 deficit to win 3-1 at the Camp Nou earlier this season.

Barcelona projected lineup

For this pivotal encounter, Flick must navigate the absence of three key starters, as Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, and Pedri are all sidelined with injuries. In a significant boost, Frenkie de Jong—who missed the recent victory over Mallorca—has returned to full training and is expected to start in the heart of the midfield.

Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal with Alejandro Balde. (Getty Images)

Projected lineup to face Atletico Madrid: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez; Ferran Torres.

Atletico Madrid projected lineup

Diego Simeone will be missing only Marc Pubill and Pablo Barrios for this clash, as both players continue their recoveries from injury. Jose Maria Gimenez and Koke are widely expected to step back into the starting eleven to provide veteran leadership and defensive stability.

Projected lineup to face Barcelona: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria Gimenez, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Rodrigo Mendoza, Koke, Álex Baena; Ademola Lookman, Julian Alvarez.