Jannik Sinner reaches 27 consecutive match wins: How close is he to the longest streak in history?

Jannik Sinner has now captured 27 consecutive victories on the ATP circuit, leaving many to wonder how many more he needs to reach the all-time record.

Jannik Sinner is currently experiencing an incredible run of form, reaching 27 consecutive match wins after defeating Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Rome Open, surpassing Novak Djokovic’s Masters 1000 record for the longest winning streak in the history of the format.

While Sinner is now the new owner of the record for the longest winning streak in Masters 1000 events with 32 triumphs, he still has a long way to go to claim the absolute record on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic currently holds the record for the longest winning streak in ATP Tour history (since 1990), having achieved 43 consecutive victories between 2010 and 2011. It remains a difficult milestone for Sinner to overtake, though the Italian recently surpassed Andre Agassi on the all-time list to claim seventh place with his 27 victories.

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The top eight list

Should the World No. 1 extend his current streak, he could soon bypass Andy Murray and Pete Sampras, who sit just one and two wins ahead of him, respectively. However, reaching the absolute summit of the leaderboard will be a monumental challenge for the Italian.

Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning a point. (Getty Images)

Top 8 longest winning streaks (since 1990):

Player Wins Years Novak Djokovic 43 2010-2011 Roger Federer 41 2006-07 Thomas Muster 35 1995 Rafael Nadal 32 2008 Pete Sampras 29 1994 Andy Murray 28 2016-17 Jannik Sinner 27 Active Andre Agassi 26 1995

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Rain denies Sinner one more win

The Italian is currently contesting his semifinal match at the Rome Masters against Daniil Medvedev, battling for a spot in the grand final where Casper Ruud already awaits his opponent.

Just as Sinner was closing in on another victory with the scoreboard reading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2 in his favor, rain forced play to a halt and suspended the match until Saturday. Consequently, the World No. 1 will have to wait one more day to potentially extend his streak to 28 consecutive wins.