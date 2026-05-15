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Jannik Sinner reaches 27 consecutive match wins: How close is he to the longest streak in history?

Jannik Sinner has now captured 27 consecutive victories on the ATP circuit, leaving many to wonder how many more he needs to reach the all-time record.

Jannik Sinner celebrates a point vs Daniil Medvedev.
© Getty ImagesJannik Sinner celebrates a point vs Daniil Medvedev.

Jannik Sinner is currently experiencing an incredible run of form, reaching 27 consecutive match wins after defeating Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Rome Open, surpassing Novak Djokovic’s Masters 1000 record for the longest winning streak in the history of the format.

While Sinner is now the new owner of the record for the longest winning streak in Masters 1000 events with 32 triumphs, he still has a long way to go to claim the absolute record on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic currently holds the record for the longest winning streak in ATP Tour history (since 1990), having achieved 43 consecutive victories between 2010 and 2011. It remains a difficult milestone for Sinner to overtake, though the Italian recently surpassed Andre Agassi on the all-time list to claim seventh place with his 27 victories.

The top eight list

Should the World No. 1 extend his current streak, he could soon bypass Andy Murray and Pete Sampras, who sit just one and two wins ahead of him, respectively. However, reaching the absolute summit of the leaderboard will be a monumental challenge for the Italian.

Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning a point. (Getty Images)

Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning a point. (Getty Images)

Top 8 longest winning streaks (since 1990):

See also

Jannik Sinner matches Rafael Nadal’s unique Masters 1000 record after Rome Open QF win

PlayerWinsYears
Novak Djokovic432010-2011
Roger Federer412006-07
Thomas Muster351995
Rafael Nadal322008
Pete Sampras291994
Andy Murray282016-17
Jannik Sinner27Active
Andre Agassi261995

Rain denies Sinner one more win

The Italian is currently contesting his semifinal match at the Rome Masters against Daniil Medvedev, battling for a spot in the grand final where Casper Ruud already awaits his opponent.

Just as Sinner was closing in on another victory with the scoreboard reading 6-2, 5-7, 4-2 in his favor, rain forced play to a halt and suspended the match until Saturday. Consequently, the World No. 1 will have to wait one more day to potentially extend his streak to 28 consecutive wins.

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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