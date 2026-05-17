NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone addresses potential ‘reset’ period for struggling Austin Wells

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked if he is considering giving catcher Austin Wells a couple of days off to reset following a recent skid at the plate.

As the New York Yankees navigate the grind of the regular season, catcher Austin Wells has emerged as a glaring weak spot in the lineup. A string of costly defensive lapses and an extended slump at the plate have raised serious red flags about his current form, forcing manager Aaron Boone to address the young backstop’s struggles.

“I don’t know. His last at-bat he smoked a ball, so I’m hoping that’s something that kind of gets him rolling. Through this stretch, I think he’s struggled a little bit against some left-handed pitchers and he’s faced a lot of those through this, whether it’s in the middle of the game when they match up against our lefties. We’ll see,” Boone told reporters during the press conference.

Wells’ extended skid has undeniably tested the front office’s patience, sparking questions about his long-term role in the daily lineup. Giving the struggling catcher a mental reset on the bench might be the smartest move to help him recalibrate for the grueling summer months ahead.

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With ace Gerrit Cole nearing a return to the mound after checking off another crucial box in his rehab assignment, the Yankees‘ pitching staff is poised for a massive lift. That impending return could offer the perfect window to give Wells a breather, especially with Boone signaling growing confidence in JC Escarra’s ability to handle duties behind the plate.

Austin Wells missed a home run by inches pic.twitter.com/7NreW9fDWK — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 3, 2026

Inside Wells’ structural slide

While Wells’ overall regression is multi-faceted, his most alarming metric is a dismal .105 batting average with runners in scoring position (RISP). Furthermore, the rookie has looked completely lost against breaking stuff, carrying a massive 40.0% whiff rate against sliders that has resulted in a steady diet of weak roll-overs and empty swings.

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Over his last seven contests, the wheels have completely fallen off for Wells, who is mired in a miserable 3-for-24 (.125) skid tanked by 12 strikeouts and a glaring zero walks.

Is JC Escarra a viable alternative?

Though the urge to bench Wells is growing, turning to Escarra introduces an entirely new set of roster headaches, as the backup’s own metrics suggest he isn’t playing at a Major League level.

The primary deterrent to making a permanent switch is Escarra’s own frosty .182 batting average, a clip that barely moves the needle compared to Wells’ production. Now, the pressure shifts squarely to Boone to decide how he will manage his backstop dilemma as the Yankees look to stabilize the position.

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