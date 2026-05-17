Chiefs could sign star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to help Patrick Mahomes

Stefon Diggs could surprisingly emerge as one of the biggest names connected to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2026 NFL season. That would be a huge upgrade for Patrick Mahomes.

According to Albert Breer, that’s a potential landing spot for the veteran wide receiver as uncertainty continues surrounding his future with the New England Patriots. “The Chiefs could make sense. The Commanders might, too, since Diggs is from D.C. The Falcons and Rams would also be interesting landing spots.”

The possibility immediately becomes a key topic around the NFL considering the offensive firepower already surrounding Mahomes. If Diggs somehow joined the Chiefs, he would become part of a terrifying offense featuring Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and star running back Kenneth Walker III.

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Patriots could still prevent Stefon Diggs from joining Chiefs

Even after Patrick Mahomes’ serious knee injury last season, the Chiefs continue aggressively building around their superstar quarterback for another Super Bowl run.

Adding a proven veteran like Diggs could give Andy Reid one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL once again. However, Breer also explained that everything may ultimately depend on whether the Patriots successfully complete their expected trade for A.J. Brown.

“Pessimism, I do think an A.J. Brown trade will happen. I also don’t think, for a variety of reasons, you’ll see Diggs and A.J. Brown together in New England. Now, I believe the Patriots love Diggs, and Diggs would love to return. But any realistic talk about his return, to me, hinges on whether the Brown trade happens. Assuming Brown does become a Patriot, I think Diggs will probably be somewhere in that one-year, $10 million range.”

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That scenario could completely reshape the wide receiver market around the league. If the Patriots finalize a blockbuster move for Brown, Diggs would likely become one of the top veteran receivers available for contenders searching for another offensive weapon.

For Kansas City, the fit would certainly make sense. Mahomes has consistently thrived with elite route runners and experienced receivers, while Diggs would immediately benefit from playing inside Andy Reid’s creative offensive system.

At this point, nothing appears imminent. But if the Patriots land Brown, the possibility of Diggs catching passes from Mahomes in Kansas City could suddenly a possibility.