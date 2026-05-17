How much money will Aaron Rodgers make with Steelers in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers pushed the Steelers to dramatically increase his salary after leading Pittsburgh to an AFC North title in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers is set to receive a major salary increase after reportedly agreeing to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 NFL season. Following months of speculation about his future and contract demands, the veteran quarterback is now expected to sign a lucrative new one-year deal with the team.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, these are the numbers. “Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, per sources. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 and $23 million, with up to a few million more in incentives.”

The contract represents a significant raise compared to the approximately $13.5 million Rodgers earned during the 2025 season. Throughout the offseason, multiple reports indicated the Super Bowl champion quarterback wanted a substantial increase after leading Pittsburgh to a 10-7 record and an unexpected AFC North title.

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Aaron Rodgers gets another massive paycheck at 42 years old

Ultimately, the Steelers appear to have accepted Rodgers’ demands, nearly doubling his previous salary in order to keep him in Pittsburgh for another season.

The agreement also reflects how strongly head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan still believe Rodgers gives them a legitimate opportunity to compete for a championship despite his age.

For Rodgers, this may realistically represent the final chapter of his legendary career. But with another massive paycheck now reportedly secured and expectations rising inside Pittsburgh, the veteran quarterback appears determined to make one last serious run at a second Super Bowl title.