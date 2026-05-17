NY Yankees’ Spencer Jones communicated with Clay Holmes after incident in Subway Series against Mets

Clay Holmes and Spencer Jones were the protagonists of a major incident last Friday in the Subway Series between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

Last Friday, at the start of the Subway Series between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, Spencer Jones was involved in what ultimately turned into a serious injury for Clay Holmes. However, their friendship went beyond that, and the pitcher made it clear that this is something that can happen in this sport.

“I just told him that it’s a freak accident, nothing you can do,” Holmes revealed from the call he received from his colleague. “I’m excited to see him finally get a chance up here and see what he can do here in the big leagues.”

For his part, Jones was visibly upset upon learning what happened on that play, in which he hit a 111.1 MPH liner off. “I’m sorry. He’s a friend of mine, we workout together in Nashville so that’s tough to hear.”

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Although the latest injury update on Holmes suggests he may avoid surgery, the truth is that the pitcher will be sidelined for an extended period during the 2026 MLB season.

Spencer Jones hit a 111.1 MPH liner off of Clay Holmes, who is staying in the game after a conversation with trainers and coaches pic.twitter.com/dNSnrFhDij — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2026

Jones had a standout performance in Game 1 against the Mets

In the opening game of the Subway Series on Friday night, Yankees rookie Spencer Jones made a strong impact in his first career matchup at Citi Field. Batting sixth, the young outfielder went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth inning that helped spark a multi-run rally, driving in Anthony Volpe.

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Jones showcased his explosive bat speed, hard-hit metrics, and patient approach, playing a key role in the Yankees’ 5-2 victory over the Mets.

Will Jones be a key piece for Aaron Boone in the future?

Spencer Jones is widely projected to be a monumental piece for Aaron Boone’s future lineups, boasting a massive 6-foot-7 frame that packs some of the highest raw power in the entire organization. After destroying Triple-A pitching with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in just 33 games earlier this spring, the 24-year-old outfielder earned his highly anticipated call-up on May 8, 2026.

While he is naturally experiencing some initial growing pains adjusting to major league pitching—holding a .176 batting average (3-for-17) with 2 RBIs and 3 walks over his first 7 games—his elite tools make his upside undeniable. From a roster management standpoint, the Yankees are in full control of his long-term future; as Jones signed a standard pre-arbitration, one-year split contract for the 2026 season and will remain under team control for six more years before hitting free agency in 2032.