Aaron Boone outlines rehab plan as Gerrit Cole nears return to NY Yankees’ rotation

Gerrit Cole continues to make excellent strides in his minor league rehab assignment, and manager Aaron Boone has outlined the next steps of the veteran ace's progression as he closes in on his highly anticipated season debut with the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone remains confident that the reinforcement of players returning from the Injured List will provide a massive spark to the club’s current campaign. Chief among those elite arms slated to step up on the mound is ace Gerrit Cole, who is rapidly gearing up to make his highly anticipated season debut.

Before that activation becomes a reality, Boone revealed that Cole must clear one final hurdle before officially taking the hill for the Yankees this season. The reigning Cy Young winner is scheduled to make one more rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to completely dial in his pitch count before the front office officially inserts him back into the major league rotation.

That final tune-up remains the definitive plan for Cole’s return to the Bronx. However, when asked if that timeline could fluctuate based on how the right-hander feels, Boone kept his options open, noting, “We’ll talk about it all,” leaving the door slightly ajar to either give his ace a bit more time or immediately slot him into an upcoming series.

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Meanwhile, as the Yankees navigate their rotation shuffle, third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. emphasized that the clubhouse has no reason to panic over Carlos Rodon. While Rodon scuffled and made a few costly mistakes during his recent Subway Series outing, internal expectations remain incredibly high regarding what the left-hander will deliver in his upcoming starts.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training.

Cole’s metrics through his Triple-A rehab assignment

The Yankees’ ace has looked sharp across his minor league appearances, putting up dominant metrics as he builds up his arm strength ahead of his big-league return. Here is a breakdown of his rehab performance so far:

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Statistic Record Innings Pitched (IP) 5.1 Hits Allowed (H) 6 Earned Runs (ER) 1 Walks (BB) 1 Strikeouts (SO) 6

Cole has put himself in a position to rejoin the big-league club sooner rather than later. With his return imminent, the Yankees are poised to welcome back a premier frontline ace who has historically anchored their pitching staff and served as the catalyst for deep postseason runs.