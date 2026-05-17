Jazz Chisholm Jr says NY Yankees have no reason to panic over Carlos Rodon

Jazz Chisholm Jr. saw Carlos Rodon's return and, like everyone else, realized it wasn't the best, but he told everyone that his teammate is just now getting back on the mound with the New York Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is calling for patience among the New York Yankees faithful following a difficult return to the mound for Carlos Rodon. The dynamic outfielder made it clear that while fans might be anxious to see their star lefty dominate immediately, the team remains fully supportive of his journey back to peak form after a significant time away.

The supportive comments were shared by SNY on X following a tough post-game loss where Rodon struggled to find his rhythm. “He hasn’t pitched in a big-league game in a couple months. I would say it just takes some time and no panic,” Chisholm stated about his teammate.

Having Rodon back at 100% is essential for a Yankees rotation that has dealt with several injury setbacks throughout the early stages of the 2026 MLB season. His ability to provide high-strikeout innings and veteran leadership is a primary reason the organization invested so heavily in him.

Advertisement

Rodon is honest about his situation

For his part, Rodon was brutally honest about a critical throwing error that allowed a run to score during the third inning against the Mets. “I was trying to get a good fastball in the zone. I threw it above the umpire, hit the bull back there. Stupid play, tried to make a superhero play on the ball back. That’s one I gotta eat,” the pitcher admitted.

Carlos Rodón was asked if he attributes his command issues to rust:



"I'm never gonna make an excuse. I think I should be dialed in right now. It's frustrating. Obviously, I want to be better and I'm not gonna give myself that leash." pic.twitter.com/48Dgw96tJb — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 17, 2026

Despite the obvious rust, Rodon refused to use his time on the injured list as an excuse for his lack of command during the outing. “I’m never gonna make an excuse. I think I should be dialed in right now. It’s frustrating. Obviously, I want to be better and I’m not gonna give myself that leash,” he noted.

Advertisement

Manager Aaron Boone echoed a similar sentiment, focusing on the flashes of brilliance even in an otherwise inconsistent performance on the mound. “There’s some really encouraging signs. We’ve got to dial in the command now,“ Boone remarked, signaling that the organization believes their left-hander is close to rediscovering his elite form back.