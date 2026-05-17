What happens if Pumas UNAM win, tie or lose vs Pachuca today in leg 2 of Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals?

It's a high-stakes matchup for the second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals, where Pumas UNAM and Pachuca are playing for the last spot in the final.

Pachuca managed to get a close 1-0 win in the first leg against Pumas UNAM. Now, the decisive second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals will determine if they go through, or if the comeback is on as Cruz Azul wait in the final after beating Chivas on Saturday.

Pumas UNAM were the leaders in the standings of the regular season, so for Pachuca to beat them and head into the second leg with a one-goal advantage is massive. Now, the ‘Tuzos‘ have to defend their lead away against one of the best teams in all of the Liga MX.

As for Pumas, they will try to make their home a fortress. Keylor Navas will start in goal and he could be key, as the keeper is arguably the best in all of Liga MX. However, Pumas need to score, so all eyes will be on players like Juninho, Uriel Antuna or Adalberto Carrasquilla to make an impact on the scoreboard.

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What happens if Pumas UNAM beat Pachuca today?

Pumas need to win just 1-0 to go to the Liga MX 2026 Clausura final, as they hold the tiebreaker because of their first spot in the regular season standings. Hence, their only pressure is to win the game, no matter the final score, and they will have the chance to get play for their first Liga MX title since 2011.

Adalberto Carrasquilla of Pumas

What happens if Pumas UNAM and Pachuca tie today?

If the 90 minutes are played in Ciudad Universitaria, and the score is a draw between both sides, then Pachuca are moving forward thanks to the aggregate score, which is bolstered by the Tuzos’ 1-0 win in the first leg. Hence, Pumas are the team facing the most pressure.

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What happens if Pumas UNAM lose to Pachuca today?

This would be the absolute worst-case scenario for Pumas UNAM. They would get eliminated from title contention, and also end the season with a home defeat after being arguably the best team in Liga MX throughout the season.

Hence, it all unfolds like this: the only result that Pumas UNAM need is to win, no matter how much. A tie or a loss would eliminate them from the Liga MX 2026 Clausura. This would put Pachuca in the final against Cruz Azul.