Rays’ Kevin Cash expresses disappointment on Aaron Judge’s ALDS absence with the NY Yankees

Following Aaron Judge's injury, the New York Yankees head into the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, whose manager, Kevin Cash, weighed in on the captain's absence.

Fresh off securing the AL East crown, the Tampa Bay Rays look to carry their momentum into the postseason as they gear up for a Division Series matchup against the New York Yankees. While the Bronx Bombers will be without superstar Aaron Judge, they do welcome back Giancarlo Stanton to the postseason roster. Rays manager Kevin Cash weighed in on Judge’s absence ahead of Game 1.

“I totally respect Aaron Judge and what he means to that team, but I also respect that MLB needs to see its best players playing on a stage like this. There’s a certain disappointment with that,” Cash told reporters regarding the slugger’s missing status for the ALDS.

Despite early optimism that Judge would be ready for the series, the Yankees opted to exercise caution with his calf strain, likely eyeing his availability for deeper October runs as New York sets its sights on a World Series title.

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Standing in their way is a formidable 98-win Rays squad. Fueled by breakout performances from stars like Junior Caminero and Chandler Simpson, Tampa Bay aims to punch its ticket to the ALCS and await the winner of the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox matchup.

How the Rays can capitalize on Aaron Judge’s absence

Judge’s absence strips the Yankees of their ultimate lineup protector, allowing Tampa Bay’s pitching staff to challenge surrounding hitters like Ben Rice and Giancarlo Stanton far more aggressively without the looming threat of an MVP-caliber bat waiting behind them.

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Cash can also manage his bullpen with maximum leverage, deploying his top high-velocity relievers based on standard righty/lefty matchups rather than burning his best arms specifically to navigate Judge’s spot in the order.

Beyond pitching tactics, the Rays can exploit the physical drop-off in New York’s defensive alignment and overall lineup depth. Defensively, replacing Judge in right field deprives the Yankees of an elite arm and extensive coverage, opening up extra-base opportunities into the alleys and allowing Tampa Bay’s aggressive baserunners to press for extra bases with confidence.

Rays’ 26-man ALDS roster

Pitchers (12) Starting Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (RHP) – Game 1 Starter, Freddy Peralta (RHP), Nick Martinez (RHP), Griffin Jax (RHP), Ian Seymour (LHP) Relievers & Bullpen: Bryan Baker (RHP) – Closer, Tyler Wells (RHP), Kevin Kelly (RHP), Garrett Cleavinger (LHP), Cam Booser (LHP), Cole Sulser (RHP), Steven Matz (LHP)



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Catchers (2): Liam Hicks, Nick Fortes

Infielders (6): Jonathan Aranda (1B), Junior Caminero (3B), Taylor Walls (SS), Richie Palacios (2B/UTL), Ben Williamson (3B/2B), Jorge Mateo (SS/UTL)

Outfielders (5): Cedric Mullins (CF), Chandler Simpson (LF), Jonny DeLuca (RF/OF), Victor Mesa Jr. (OF), Ryan Vilade (OF),

Designated Hitter (1): Yandy Diaz

Key takeaways

Manager Kevin Cash expressed disappointment over Aaron Judge missing the ALDS.

expressed disappointment over Aaron Judge missing the ALDS. Tampa Bay enters the Division Series as a 98-win squad .

. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen is tabbed as Tampa Bay’s Game 1 starter.