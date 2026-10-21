NY Yankees’ Brian Cashman provides major injury update on Aaron Judge ahead of next MLB season

The New York Yankees were dealt a major blow by Aaron Judge’s absence for much of last season, and Brian Cashman is hopeful that the star will be in top form heading into the upcoming campaign.

The New York Yankees’ latest campaign fell short of expectations, as their primary goal of making a deeper postseason run went unfulfilled. Aaron Judge’s injuries proved to be a major setback, and Brian Cashman is now hoping to have the star slugger at 100% heading into next year’s season with the Bronx Bombers.

“Judge, he was not available to us in the postseason… because of the calf,” Cashman said during his press conference. “In terms of the rib, we did the exit physicals and that all came out fine for us.

“We do have a follow-up with the specialist that has to take place still, just to be certain… As of right now we feel like we’re in a good place and he can take advantage of the rest of the winter and be ready to go once spring training starts.”

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It is imperative for the Yankees to have all their key players at full strength if they want to return to the top. Will Judge finally recover from his injuries and become the leader the Pinstripes need?

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on.

A tough year for Judge

It was a brutal, injury-plagued 2026 campaign for Aaron Judge, leaving the Yankees stranded without their biggest bat down the stretch. The nightmare started back in late spring when a right rib fracture sidelined “All-Rise” for a massive 84-game stretch.

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Just when he finally worked his way back to the field in September, disaster struck again—a right calf strain forced him right back onto the injured list after playing only seven games. The double blow wiped him out for the remainder of the regular season and kept him completely sidelined for the postseason, leaving the Yanks severely outgunned when it mattered most.

When do the Yankees begin preparing for next season?

The New York Yankees are gearing up to reboot and put a frustrating 2026 behind them as preparation for the 2027 MLB season kicks off in mid-February. Pitchers and catchers will report to Tampa, Florida, around mid-February to open camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field, followed closely by the rest of the squad ahead of their Grapefruit League opener on Friday, February 19, 2027.

With Aaron Judge aiming to return fully healthy and the front office reshaping the roster during the winter meetings, the Yanks enter spring training with heavy pressure to set a dominant tone early and reload for another serious World Series run.

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Key takeaways