NY Yankees include Giancarlo Stanton on ALDS roster against Rays, omit Aaron Judge

Ahead of the ALDS, the New York Yankees have included Giancarlo Stanton on their 26-man roster while leaving slugger Aaron Judge off the playoff squad.

The speculation surrounding Aaron Judge’s availability for the upcoming ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays has officially come to an end. The New York Yankees have included Giancarlo Stanton while leaving Judge off their 26-man roster for this crucial matchup in their quest for a World Series title.

The Yankees decided to leave Judge off the ALDS roster as he continues to recover from a calf strain suffered late in the regular season. Stanton, Trent Grisham and Heliot Ramos among others were included on that list.

Stanton, who returned from his own injury during the Wild Card round, will remain in the lineup as New York looks to advance past the Rays. He figures to serve as a primary focal point in the order, while contributors like Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice will be called upon to help fill the void left by the captain’s absence.

Advertisement

While Rays manager Kevin Cash appeared unfazed by Judge’s status earlier in the week, the official confirmation of his absence underscores a critical test for the Yankees, proving they remain a potent threat even without their centerpiece.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees.

Yankees’ potential options to fill the void left by Judge

With Judge sidelined (following an earlier stretch missed due to a rib injury), the Yankees must retool their lineup on the fly. To replace his production in right field and at designated hitter, New York will lean heavily on its existing roster depth.

Advertisement

With Bellinger, Rice, and Trent Grisham coming off strong regular-season campaigns, all three appear primed for the challenge heading into Saturday’s series opener. Meanwhile, Heliot Ramos is another option expected to see increased plate appearances with Judge out of the mix.

Top prospect Spencer Jones could also step into an expanded role. While his regular-season statistics were modest, a timely postseason breakthrough could deliver the exact offensive spark the Yankees need.

Key takeaways

Aaron Judge is off the ALDS roster recovering from calf strain.

is off the ALDS roster recovering from calf strain. Giancarlo Stanton remains in the lineup as the Yankees look to advance past Tampa.

Saturday’s series opener will feature Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, and Trent Grisham.

Advertisement