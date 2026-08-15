Predicted lineups for Nashville SC vs Inter Miami today in 2026 MLS Matchday 20

Inter Miami face Nashville SC on 2026 MLS Matchday 20 in a crucial matchup as both teams target a victory. Here are the predicted lineups.

Nashville SC and Inter Miami face off Saturday, Aug. 15, at Geodis Park in a high-stakes match that could shift the lead in the 2026 MLS Eastern Conference standings, with all signs pointing toward Lionel Messi playing in the crucial contest.

Nashville currently occupy the top spot in the table with 40 points through 18 matchdays. However, Lionel Messi and company follow closely behind with 38 points, meaning a victory for the Herons in Nashville would elevate them to the top of the East.

A continental elimination left a bitter taste for Guillermo Hoyos’ squad. Now, the main objective is to remain near the top of MLS and reach peak form for the final stretch of the championship. A victory against Nashville would represent a statement win against one of their primary rivals for the top spot.

Advertisement

Inter Miami predicted lineup

All signs indicate that Lionel Messi will start against Nashville SC. The Argentine put behind a difficult personal period that kept him off the pitch for several matches, returning as a substitute against Leon. Now with improved match fitness, Javier Hoyos is expected to return him to the starting XI for a crucial match in the fight for the MLS leadership.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball.

Inter Miami expected lineup: Dayne St. Clair; Noah Allen, Micael, Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray; Telasco Segovia, Yannick Bright, Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Advertisement

Nashville predicted starting XI

B.J. Callaghan’s team must quickly shift focus back to domestic competition, where it has maintained a high-level campaign with few roster changes. The match against Inter Miami presents a direct opportunity to extend its lead at the top of the East to five points. The main challenge will be recovering energy following a demanding week against a direct rival.

Nashville predicted lineup: Xavier Valdez; Thomas Williams, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer, Reed Baker-Whiting; Elias Saad, Bryan Acosta, Woobens Pacius; Charles-Emile Brunet, Ahmed Qasem, Warren Madrigal.