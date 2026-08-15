Andy Reid reveals where Chiefs must improve following preseason loss to Rams

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made it clear where the team needs to improve after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason.

Kansas City Chiefs suffered a defeat against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, where head coach Andy Reid knows he has plenty of work to do to return to greatness and position the team as contenders for the upcoming season.

Reid addressed the media after the game, calling out the main issue that must be addressed. “Penalties,” Reid told reporters. “That would be the No. 1 thing to be cleaned up.”

Reid acknowledged there were good things from the loss, including watching the young guys perform for the first time. However, one of the biggest mistakes for Kansas City was discipline, as Chiefs committed 12 total penalties that stalled drives or kept possessions alive for Rams. Chiefs also racked up 101 penalty yards.

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Injury update provided by Reid

Frustrating as even exhibition losses can be, most NFL fans know that player health can be the most important indicator of a successful preseason contest. With one exception, Chiefs seemed to come out of Saturday’s game healthy.

Head coach Andy Reid

In the fourth quarter, international tackle Chu Godrick was announced as questionable to return due to an ankle injury. After the loss, Godrick was the only injured player head coach Andy Reid highlighted.

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“As far as injuries go,” the coach began, “really, it was just Chu Godrick had an ankle sprain. Other than that, there were no other injuries.” Encouragingly, Reid did not mention rookie Jadon Canady. Canady briefly entered the medical tent in the fourth quarter before returning to the game.

Players who saw limited action

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, cornerback Mansoor Delane, pass rusher Ashton Gillotte, and newly signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah were dressed on the sideline but did not enter the game for the Chiefs.

Several other players had short workloads. Running back Kenneth Walker exited the game after the first offensive snap. The starting offensive line-tackles Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore, guards Kingsley Suamataia and Kahlil Benson, and center Creed Humphrey were replaced after the first offensive possession.