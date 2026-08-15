NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals another important step in Aaron Judge’s recovery

The New York Yankees and manager Aaron Boone are hoping to have Aaron Judge back as soon as possible during a crucial stretch of the MLB season.

Recently, Cody Bellinger showed positive signs of his potential return to the field with the New York Yankees. According to Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge has started playing catch, a clear indication of his progress and a potential step toward his eventual return.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post also made it clear that Judge’s recovery process is progressing as expected: “Still has a ways to go in building up to full baseball activities, but he has now at least started that process.”

The Bronx Bombers are looking to step on the gas down the final stretch of the MLB regular season and enter the postseason in the best possible shape. Can they have No. 99 back in the lineup soon?

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Aaron Boone misses Aaron Judge on the field

Before being sidelined with a stress fracture in his right rib, Aaron Judge was putting together another strong campaign for the Yankees, posting a .248 batting average, 17 home runs, and 38 RBIs across 214 at-bats. However, the team’s offensive production has plummeted since losing its captain’s presence at the plate.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees sits in the dugout.

Without Judge’s elite power and ability to drive in runs, the Yankees’ lineup has struggled to generate run support, forcing the pitching staff into low-scoring games as overall team statistics and scoring averages have taken a noticeable hit down the stretch.

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What’s next for the Yankees?

Starting August 15, manager Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees face a crucial stretch of divisional and high-stakes matchups. They first wrap up their road series in Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays (August 15–16) at Rogers Centre, followed immediately by a three-game divisional clash on the road against the Baltimore Orioles (August 18–20) at Camden Yards.

Returning home to the Bronx, Boone‘s squad will then launch a nine-game homestand beginning with a rematch series against the Toronto Blue Jays (August 21–23) at Yankee Stadium.