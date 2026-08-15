Are Jaxson Dart, Kyler Murray playing today? QBs for NY Giants vs Vikings in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

The New York Giants, led by Jaxson Dart, begin their 2026 NFL preseason campaign with an intriguing Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, led by Kyler Murray.

MetLife Stadium will host one of the marquee matchups of 2026 NFL Preseason on Week 1, featuring the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings. With this being a key opportunity to evaluate players, both Jaxson Dart and Kyler Murray are expected to play for their respective teams.

“The expectation is that Jaxson Dart and most of the Giants starters play Saturday vs. the Vikings,” ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan revealed on X. “Don’t think it will be for long but coach John Harbaugh said the other day he values first-team reps.”

ESPN insider Dan Graziano also addressed the situation surrounding newly acquired Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray: “Kyler Murray is going to start against the Giants.”

Advertisement

According to the Vikings’ official website, head coach Kevin O’Connell plans to use both Murray and J.J. McCarthy, while also leaving open the possibility of giving Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer some snaps during the preseason.

J.J. McCarthy #9 (C) looks on as Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings.

The expectations surrounding Jaxson Dart

Heading into his sophomore campaign in 2026, Jaxson Dart will look to build on a promising rookie season with the New York Giants and take a significant leap as a passer. In 2025, Dart completed 216 of 339 passes (63.7%) for 2,272 yards, throwing 15 touchdowns against just 5 interceptions for a solid 91.7 passer rating, while also adding 487 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground across 14 games (12 starts).

Advertisement

To elevate his game, the young signal-caller aims to sharpen his deep-ball accuracy, improve efficiency from the pocket, and leverage his dual-threat abilities to establish himself as a true franchise quarterback. Dart shares the quarterback room with Jameis Winston and Brandon Allen.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants looks on during the New York Giants training camp.

Vikings’ interesting QB room

Minnesota boasts one of the most compelling quarterback situations in the NFL, featuring a deep blend of high-upside youth and proven veteran talent. Head coach Kevin O’Connell faces a massive fork in the road this offseason, with a big decision on starting QB job between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray that will define the franchise’s trajectory.

Advertisement

Adding to the intrigue, the Vikings also have experienced backup Carson Wentz to provide reliable insurance, alongside young depth piece Max Brosmer. Balancing top-tier starter potential with such seasoned depth gives Minnesota an enviable dilemma and plenty of drama heading into training camp.