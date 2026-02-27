NY Yankees ace Gerrit Cole provides key update on injury ahead of opening day

The New York Yankees are counting down to Opening Day, less than a month away, and fans are eager to see their pitching staff in action. While the Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to win the World Series, the Yankees are expected to compete at the highest level.

Gerrit Cole, the team’s ace, is still recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in March 2025. The injury kept him out all of last season, and he only made 17 starts in 2024. Despite the setback, Cole has been steadily progressing in his rehab.

“I would say it’s gone very well. We’ve hit every marker that we’ve tried to hit. We’re in the parameters of what we’re looking for,” Cole said after a recent throwing session. “The level of execution has been really high, especially the last start. It doesn’t always happen like that, but so far, so good.”

Cole shows encouraging signs

Recently, Cole was seen hitting 97 mph on the radar gun, a significant milestone in his recovery. While the Yankees do not expect him back until June, each positive benchmark brings hope that he can return to his pre-injury form.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees throws a pitch during a spring training game. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

With Max Fried leading the rotation, Carlos Rodon in form, and Cam Schlittler ready to step up after manager Aaron Boone announced a potential return date for the young pitcher, the Yankees could field one of the most formidable pitching staffs in baseball for the 2026 season.

