Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees ace Gerrit Cole provides key update on injury ahead of opening day

As the New York Yankees prepare for Opening Day, Gerrit Cole’s injury update offered clarity on his recovery progress and its impact on the 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Photo Day.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesGerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Photo Day.

The New York Yankees are counting down to Opening Day, less than a month away, and fans are eager to see their pitching staff in action. While the Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to win the World Series, the Yankees are expected to compete at the highest level.

Gerrit Cole, the team’s ace, is still recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in March 2025. The injury kept him out all of last season, and he only made 17 starts in 2024. Despite the setback, Cole has been steadily progressing in his rehab.

“I would say it’s gone very well. We’ve hit every marker that we’ve tried to hit. We’re in the parameters of what we’re looking for,” Cole said after a recent throwing session. “The level of execution has been really high, especially the last start. It doesn’t always happen like that, but so far, so good.”

Advertisement

Cole shows encouraging signs

Recently, Cole was seen hitting 97 mph on the radar gun, a significant milestone in his recovery. While the Yankees do not expect him back until June, each positive benchmark brings hope that he can return to his pre-injury form.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees throws a pitch during a spring training game. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees throws a pitch during a spring training game. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Advertisement

With Max Fried leading the rotation, Carlos Rodon in form, and Cam Schlittler ready to step up after manager Aaron Boone announced a potential return date for the young pitcher, the Yankees could field one of the most formidable pitching staffs in baseball for the 2026 season.

Aaron Judge sends clear message to NY Yankees front office about the next Bronx ace

see also

Aaron Judge sends clear message to NY Yankees front office about the next Bronx ace

Survey

Do you think Gerrit Cole will return to his top form by mid-2026?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
NY Mets’ Juan Soto shares honest thoughts on Pete Alonso’s departure

see also

NY Mets’ Juan Soto shares honest thoughts on Pete Alonso’s departure

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton makes tough admission about elbow pain
MLB

NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton makes tough admission about elbow pain

NY Yankees add 12-year veteran outfielder to bolster right-handed hitting
MLB

NY Yankees add 12-year veteran outfielder to bolster right-handed hitting

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone announces potential return date for pitcher Cam Schlittler
MLB

NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone announces potential return date for pitcher Cam Schlittler

NY Mets’ Jorge Polanco makes candid admission about transition to first base
MLB

NY Mets’ Jorge Polanco makes candid admission about transition to first base

Better Collective Logo