NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone announces potential return date for pitcher Cam Schlittler

The New York Yankees‘ roster for the upcoming season is dealing with several players on the injured list, but there’s optimism about their return as the season progresses. One key player that fans are eager to see back in action is pitcher Cam Schlittler, who recently faced live hitters for the first time following a nagging back injury. In light of this positive development, manager Aaron Boone has provided a tentative timeline for Schlittler’s return.

“If all continues to go well, I expect Cam Schlittler to be part of the Yankees’ season-opening rotation, though he probably won’t be fully built up,” Boone told the media, as reported by Gary H. Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Alongside ace Gerrit Cole, Schlittler has the potential to bolster the Yankees‘ pitching rotation in a unique way. As one of New York’s trusted prospects, Schlittler’s progression is closely watched as he prepares for the season. While he may not participate extensively in spring training, there remains an outside chance he could take the mound next week if his recovery continues positively. The possibility of making the Opening Day roster is within reach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Schlittler threw 25 pitches during a live batting practice session, marking his first encounter with hitters this spring. This step is an encouraging sign for his recovery journey, but his return to competition will hinge on how well his injury continues to heal.

Cam Schlittler at Yankee Stadium in New York City

Advertisement

Schlittler’s potential impact on the Yankees in 2025

Having impressed many with his talent, Schlittler is gearing up to give his all in the upcoming season. With other key players like Max Fried and Luis Gil sharing the pitching duties, Schlittler is anticipated to make a significant impact and play a crucial role in the Yankees’ rotation.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could consider surprising Opening Day move with Jasson Dominguez

Here are his standout stats from his rookie season with the Yankees:

Record (W-L): 4–3

ERA: 2.96

Strikeouts: 84

Innings Pitched: 73.0

WHIP: 1.22

Advertisement

With the road to recovery unfolding favorably, everything seems to be aligning for Schlittler to contribute to the Yankees in the upcoming season. Should he manage to appear in at least one spring training game, he would be well-positioned to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.

SurveyWill Schlittler play a vital role in the Yankees roster this season? Will Schlittler play a vital role in the Yankees roster this season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement