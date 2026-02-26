NY Yankees add 12-year veteran outfielder to bolster right-handed hitting

The New York Yankees made a quiet and calculated move late Wednesday, adding veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk on a minor-league contract. As roster battles begin to intensify in Tampa, the front office addressed a clear offseason objective: strengthening the club’s right-handed depth.

Grichuk, 34, brings 12 years of major league experience and a reputation for power against left-handed pitching. The agreement includes a non-roster invitation to major league camp, giving him a legitimate opportunity to compete for a roster spot before the 2026 season begins.

According to Jon Heyman, the deal was finalized as the Yankees continued shaping their spring competition. “Randal Grichuk to Yankees,” Heyman posted on X, confirming the addition as positional battles take form.

Why did the Yankees target right-handed depth?

The Yankees’ lineup leans heavily left-handed, creating a clear need for a reliable right-handed option off the bench. Grichuk fits that profile. While he slashed .228/.273/.401 with 27 RBI and 35 runs in 2025 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals, his career splits against left-handers remain a strong selling point.

Randal Grichuk #15 of the Royals at bat against the Angels. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

How does this affect the outfield competition?

With Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham projected as primary outfield options, the battle now centers on depth roles. Grichuk’s arrival increases pressure on internal candidates competing for a reserve spot. That internal competition has already sparked speculation that the Yankees could consider surprising Opening Day move with Jasson Dominguez if roster dynamics shift in camp.

His experience could provide insurance in case of injury or inconsistent production early in the season. Rather than a headline-grabbing acquisition, this move reflects a measured adjustment following last year’s ALDS exit. If Grichuk delivers in camp, this minor-league deal could quietly shape the Opening Day roster.