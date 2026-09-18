Why isn’t Moises Caicedo playing today for Chelsea vs Brentford in 2026-27 Premier League Matchday 5?

Moises Caicedo won't be playing for Chelsea against Brentford as Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 Premier League rolls around.

Moises Caicedo isn’t featured in Chelsea‘s lineup as the Blues play Brentford in Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 Premier League. However, there is a key reason for the Ecuadorian’s abasence.

Moises Caicedo is missing for Chelsea against Brentford today because he has not yet fully recovered from a calf injury. Caicedo suffered the calf setback when he limped off just 14 minutes into his substitute appearance against Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Hence, he is not even an option for the bench. Caicedo has already missed the games against Arsenal, Leeds United, and Hull City. After this game, there is a FIFA international window that will allow him to recover properly.

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When is Caicedo coming back?

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso noted that the midfielder is getting closer to a return to full fitness. Still, the club chose not to rush him or take unnecessary risks for the trip to the G-Tech Community Stadium. Hence, he is likely to return after the international window.

Caicedo is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, but he has suffered a lot in recent times with injuries. Now, the fact is he needs to fully recover so he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

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Chelsea’s lineup vs Brentford

Xabi Alonso will use his 3-4-2-1 formation. To replace Caicedo, he will employ veteran Jordan Henderson. Hence, it’s a change from the dynamism and strength of Caicedo to the composure and experience of Henderson.

This is the lineup: Dibu Martinez; Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix; Pep Chavarria, Jordan Henderson, Valentin Barco, Pedro Neto; Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer; Danny Welbeck.