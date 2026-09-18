Dak Prescott takes subtle shot at Cowboys fans after loss against NY Giants

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 season surrounded by enormous expectations, but their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants immediately brought frustration from some fans. After an offseason filled with optimism surrounding the team’s revamped roster, the 28-20 defeat created questions about whether Dallas had truly changed from the team that struggled to find consistency over the previous two seasons.

Dak Prescott understands why the loss was frustrating, but the Cowboys quarterback does not believe one game should define the team’s season. With Dallas preparing for its Week 2 home opener against the Washington Commanders, Prescott was asked about fans already becoming impatient and questioning whether this year’s team will be different.

His response was direct. Prescott acknowledged that the Cowboys were just as disappointed as their supporters after starting the season 0-1, but he also reminded fans that there are still 16 games remaining and plenty of time for Dallas to change the narrative.

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Dak Prescott sends clear message to frustrated Cowboys fans

Dak Prescott made it clear that he loves Cowboys fans, but he does not feel the need to respond to every supporter who is already losing faith in the team. For the veteran quarterback, the people who truly believe in Dallas will continue supporting the team throughout the long NFL season.

“I mean, it’s a long season. I love our fans, but I don’t necessarily feel like I need to speak to that fan, you know? Sorry for them. If they’re a real fan, they’ll stick with it. They’ll trust it. They’ll believe in it. And at the end of the day like we just said, it’s one game.”

Prescott also made clear that the Cowboys are not satisfied with the way the season began. The quarterback said nobody inside the locker room was more frustrated than the players themselves, while pointing out that the team had entered the season with the same excitement surrounding its offseason changes and training camp.

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Dallas now has an opportunity to respond immediately against Washington, and Prescott wants the team’s supporters to turn their frustration into energy inside AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys quarterback’s message was ultimately about perspective: the loss to the Giants matters, but it is only the first result of a 17-game regular season.

With expectations still extremely high around the Cowboys, the pressure will only increase if they fail to respond in Week 2. Prescott, however, is asking fans to remain patient and judge the team over the course of the season rather than after one disappointing performance.

“Nobody’s more pissed than myself and these guys in here. We didn’t want to start 0-1. We’re as excited as any fan out there about the offseason and things we’ve done in training camp. So, turn that energy and come to the game this Sunday and be as loud as you can. We appreciate it.”