NY Yankees’ Ryan Weathers unlikely to return before end of regular season

Despite hopes for a late-season return, the New York Yankees confirmed pitcher Ryan Weathers is unlikely to take the mound again this regular season.

As the New York Yankees map out their postseason pitching setup, lefty starter Ryan Weathers remains one of the most heavily scrutinized wild cards. After landing on the injured list late in the regular season, the southpaw has been pushing to make a full recovery, and manager Aaron Boone recently provided a clearer picture of where things stand.

According to MLB.com beat writer Bryan Hoch, Boone acknowledged that Weathers is unlikely to pitch in a game before the regular season concludes. While the timing isn’t ideal, the overall forecast remains relatively encouraging for New York, as the door stays open for Weathers to make a potential impact out of the bullpen in October.

With the Yankees already managing life without superstar slugger Aaron Judge on the injured list, getting a key pitching arm like Weathers back for the postseason gives Boone another valuable weapon as the club prepares for the high-stakes road ahead.

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With lingering questions around how the late-season rotation and bullpen will shake out, Weathers’ health timeline offers the Yankees strategic flexibility as they finalize their October roster.

yan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees leaves the game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Current rotation situation for the Yankees

The Yankees are positioning a projected four-man playoff rotation featuring Gerrit Cole, Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon. If Fried requires additional rest for elbow maintenance, right-hander Will Warren serves as the primary contingency option.

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Further down the organizational depth chart, Weathers remains a factor despite his current stint on the shelf, joining Clarke Schmidt, who recently returned to the active roster following an extended injury absence.

Weathers’ stats with the Yankees this season

Acquired by New York from the Miami Marlins in January 2026, Weathers stepped in as a dependable rotation arm and spot starter, putting together a strong debut campaign in pinstripes.

2026 Season Line: 5–8 record 3.60 ERA 137.1 innings pitched 143 strikeouts 1.22 WHIP 38 walks 130 hits allowed 18 home runs allowed (9.37 K/9, 2.49 BB/9)



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