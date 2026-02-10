NY Yankees could find solutions on the field, and not necessarily in stars like Cody Bellinger

In the Bronx, expectations are sky-high—especially after securing Cody Bellinger’s return to the roster. However, the New York Yankees are not a one-man team, and they also have several other players worth keeping a close eye on.

Spring Training shapes up as a key moment to begin getting a glimpse of each team’s early moves. While the spotlight understandably falls on the top stars, some believe the Yankees should pay close attention to players like Elmer Rodríguez and Carlos Lagrange.

Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported: “Among the prospects expected in big league camp who could impact the major league club in 2026 are pitchers Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange.”

He also added: “Both would log some more innings in the minors in the Yankees’ perfect world, but don’t be surprised if they end up in the Bronx at some point this season.”

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media.

Bellinger wants to lead the Yankees back to the World Series

The New York Yankees are doubling down on their championship aspirations by pairing Cody Bellinger with the iconic Aaron Judge, forming a left-right tandem designed to finally deliver a 28th World Series title.

After re-signing on a massive five-year, $162.5 million deal in January 2026, Bellinger returns to the Bronx as the perfect strategic foil to Judge’s historic power.

The Yankees are betting that Bellinger’s elite versatility—capable of patrolling the outfield or holding down first base—combined with his ability to exploit the “short porch” in right field, will provide the necessary protection for Judge in the heart of the order.

By securing this superstar duo for the long term, the front office has signaled that their “win-now” window is wide open, trusting that these two former MVPs can lead the Pinstripes back to the Fall Classic and reclaim their throne atop the baseball world.

