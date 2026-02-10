NY Yankees make subtle roster move, add versatile infielder from Athletics

The New York Yankees, led by manager Aaron Boone, quietly added another layer of depth to their roster this week, continuing a stretch of subtle but purposeful moves as the organization fine-tunes its bench.

In a deal with the Athletics, the Yankees acquired infielder Max Schuemann, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Burgos the other way, according to Bob Nightengale.

The transaction, first reported Monday, fits into a pattern of roster maneuvering that suggests New York is prioritizing coverage and depth rather than splashy additions as spring approaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Schuemann a practical fit for the Yankees’ bench plans?

Schuemann arrives in New York after spending parts of the past two seasons with Athletics, where he showed flashes of power but also clear limitations. In 2024, he appeared in 133 games, hitting .220 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs, though strikeouts were a concern. His 2025 season was more controlled at the plate, but production dipped as his role shrank.

Max Schuemann #12 of the Athletics hits a single. Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Advertisement

Yankees roster impact

see also NY Mets’ reliever rubs salt in NY Yankees’ wounds during arrival at 2026 spring training

Burgos departs the organization with a solid minor-league track record, posting a 3.39 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across nearly 80 innings. To create roster space, New York designated outfielder Yanquiel Fernández for assignment and moved Dom Hamel and Braden Shewmake outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, keeping them in the system as non-roster depth.

Advertisement

SurveyHow impactful could this trade be for the Yankees? How impactful could this trade be for the Yankees? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

As spring training nears, Schuemann will have a chance to carve out a role, but his path will depend on performance and how the rest of the roster takes shape in camp.