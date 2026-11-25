The Washington Nationals, with CJ Abrams among their biggest stars, could potentially acquire free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr., who most recently played for the New York Yankees.

The Washington Nationals are looking to make a big splash during the MLB offseason, with former New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. emerging as one of their potential targets. What makes this situation particularly interesting is that his potential arrival could alter CJ Abrams’ future with the franchise, according to a recent report from CBS Sports‘ Jim Bowden.

“This would allow him (CJ Abrams) to play shortstop and Abrams will NOT sign an extension if he’s not playing shortstop,” the insider revealed. It’s pretty straightforward: If Chisholm Jr. arrives in Washington, Abrams could potentially move to a different position on the field, securing his future with the franchise.

Adding Chisholm Jr. won’t be easy, as several other teams are reportedly interested in acquiring him, including the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels. Nevertheless, as FanSided‘s Robert Murray reported on X, the Nationals are showing “real engagement,” making his potential arrival in Washington a legitimate possibility.

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Chisholm Jr.’s numbers from his most recent season

During the 2026 regular season with the New York Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. put his elite speed on full display while seeing a dip in his power numbers. Across 137 games, he slashed .231/.312/.399 (.711 OPS) with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 69 runs scored.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

While his batting average and home run total dipped compared to his 30–30 campaign in 2025, Chisholm remained a major menace on the basepaths, swiping a career-high 41 bases—cementing his value as a dynamic, game-changing spark plug at the plate and on the bases heading into free agency.

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Washington aims to keep CJ Abrams in the fold

CJ Abrams has two years of arbitration control remaining before hitting free agency after the 2028 season, putting Washington in a prime spot to lock him up long-term alongside James Wood.

President of baseball operations Paul Toboni has already opened extension talks with the 26-year-old star, though getting a deal done comes down to one major hurdle: Abrams is refusing to sign unless the Nationals guarantee he stays at shortstop after taking some reps at second base late last season.

CJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals reacts to his out.

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Key takeaways