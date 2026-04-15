Phillies make roster decision on pitcher Zach Pop ahead of Cubs clash

The Philadelphia Phillies made a roster adjustment ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Cubs, placing reliever Zach Pop on the 15-day injured list due to a calf strain. The move comes as the club continues to search for consistency early in the 2026 season.

According to the team’s announcement on X, left-handed pitcher Kyle Backhus was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the open spot on the 26-man roster. The Phillies did not immediately provide a detailed timeline for Pop’s recovery.

Pop has worked mainly out of the bullpen this season and has also made one start. He holds a 3.68 ERA in his first year with Philadelphia after spending the 2025 season between the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets, a year before the club made a similar move when Phillies placed Yoniel Curet on waivers and the Tigers added him.

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How will the Phillies adjust their bullpen without Zach Pop?

The Phillies will now have to manage their relief options more carefully as they prepare to face the Cubs on Wednesday. Pop’s absence removes a depth arm from a bullpen that has been frequently used in close games this month.

Philadelphia enters the matchup at 8–9, sitting a few games behind Atlanta in the NL East standings. While the start has been uneven, the club remains confident the offense will improve over time, especially in key situations with runners on base.

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Infielder Trea Turner recently pointed to execution in those moments, emphasizing that the team is close but needs cleaner at-bats to convert opportunities into wins. The Phillies will look to stabilize their roster and avoid further setbacks as the schedule tightens in the coming weeks.