NY Yankees take cautious approach with Gerrit Cole as rehab reaches key stage

The New York Yankees are entering an important stage in the recovery of Gerrit Cole, but the focus remains on patience. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that the ace is set to face hitters at Single-A, a key step in his return.

This stage is more about progress than results. According to Gary Phillips on X, Boone said, “Gerrit Cole is scheduled to face hitters in Hudson Valley on Sunday.” After missing the entire 2025 season following Tommy John surgery, the Yankees are carefully managing each step of his recovery.

After Cole passed his first test, the upcoming live-hitter session will give the Yankees a much clearer read on how his arm is responding, providing an important checkpoint that will help determine the next steps in his recovery process.

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Progress over pressure

For the Yankees, the priority is making sure Cole returns at full strength, not rushing him back too soon. Facing hitters is a significant milestone, but it is only one step in a longer path.

Gerrit Cole #45 and Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees fist bump during a workout. Luke Hales/Getty Images

The team understands what is at stake. Cole has been a cornerstone of the rotation, posting a 3.12 ERA during his time in New York and winning the Cy Young Award in 2023. His presence can immediately change the outlook of the pitching staff.

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Building toward a full return

Even after this step, Cole will likely need more rehab outings before returning to the major leagues. The team wants to build him up slowly and avoid any setbacks. If everything goes well, his return will strengthen the Yankees in a big way. For now, the focus stays on steady progress and taking it one step at a time.