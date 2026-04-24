NY Yankees’ Gerrit Cole shares how he felt after second rehab start in return from injury

The New York Yankees continue to track the progress of ace Gerrit Cole, who delivered another encouraging outing in his second minor league rehab start as he works his way back from elbow surgery. The veteran right-hander pitched into the fifth inning while continuing his recovery process in the lower levels of the organization.

Cole allowed two runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings for the Hudson Valley Renegades, striking out four without issuing a walk. “Felt good. Got into the fifth again and threw all my pitches, so a good night,” Cole said after the game, according to ESPN.

The outing marked another step forward in his return timeline after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery in March of last year. Cole continues to build arm strength and pitch volume while adjusting to game speed in a controlled environment, following the steady progression he showed when Cole revealed how he felt after first rehab start.

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Cole continues steady progression in rehab outings

Across his first two rehab appearances, Cole has shown consistent progress in workload and command. In this latest start, he was efficient with his pitch count, throwing 42 of 52 pitches for strikes while working through multiple innings of minor league competition.

Gerrit Cole's second rehab start:



4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 4 SO, 52 P pic.twitter.com/d9teXNgBmQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 23, 2026

Although he allowed a home run and a sacrifice fly, the focus remains on durability and rhythm rather than results as he prepares for a return to Major League action.

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Yankees monitor rotation as Cole nears return

The Yankees are closely managing Cole’s recovery, knowing his return could significantly strengthen the rotation. His workload remains the key factor in determining when he’ll rejoin the roster, as he continues to work back from the elbow surgery he underwent on March 11 of last year, a procedure that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

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Alongside Cole’s progression, the Yankees are also monitoring other pitching rehabs, including Carlos Rodon’s, as they work toward a healthier and more stable rotation for the next phase of the season.