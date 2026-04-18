Aaron Boone gives update on Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole timeline for NY Yankees rotation

The New York Yankees rotation picture is beginning to come into focus, and manager Aaron Boone has offered a notable update on two of his most important arms: Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole. According to Bryan Hoch on X, Boone still expects Rodon to return to action before Cole, signaling a staggered but encouraging recovery timeline for the Yankees’ pitching staff.

Rodon’s progress continues to trend positively, as he is scheduled to throw 55–60 pitches in a live batting practice session. Boone added that the left-hander is “likely to get into a game next time out,” according to Hoch. The Yankees are closely monitoring his workload as he moves through the final stages of his buildup.

The update comes at a key moment for New York, with Rodon tracking ahead of Cole in their recovery timelines, a situation that gained added context after Cole revealed how he felt following his rehab start.



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Rodon’s rehab progression signals near return for Yankees

Rodon’s scheduled 55–60 pitch live batting session represents a significant checkpoint in his recovery process. The Yankees have been deliberate with his ramp-up, aiming to ensure he regains full command and velocity before rejoining the major league rotation.

Carlos Rodón #55 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Cole recovery timeline remains slower but steady

While Rodon appears closer to a return, the situation with Cole remains more cautious. Boone’s comments suggest that Cole’s rehab is progressing on a longer timeline, with the organization prioritizing long-term health over urgency. His eventual return will be a major factor in shaping the Yankees’ pitching ceiling later in the year.

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