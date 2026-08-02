NY Yankees trade with Nationals for Luis Garcia amid Cody Bellinger injury

With the MLB trade deadline around the corner and Cody Bellinger out with an injury, the New York Yankees have made a deal with the Washington Nationals.

The New York Yankees mainly deploy Cody Bellinger in the outfield, but the 31-year-old is also a depth option at first base. With the veteran star out for at least a month because of a hamstring injury and the Bronx Bombers locked in a tight American League playoff race, now is the time for the organization to make a move. Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Washington Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. is New York-bound.

Although the Yankees may be running from behind in the Luis Arraez sweepstakes, they may find an alternative in Garcia Jr. Indeed, the former Nationals infielder can protect multiple bases, and his production doesn’t suffer because of the versatility.

“The New York Yankees are acquiring infielder Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals,” MLB insider Jeff Passan stated on his X account. According to Passan, New York is sending four prospects to Washington in return. Based on Joel Sherman’s reports, Jack Cerbert (No. 14 prospect in Yankees’ pipeline) may be one of them.

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Why trade makes sense for both teams

Below .500 and fourth in the AL East, the Nationals are willing to part with one of their best players of the 2026 MLB season. Although Garcia has primarily played first base and designated hitter this year, he has more than enough experience at second base and shortstop throughout his professional career.

Luis Garcia playing for the Nationals.

As a result, his addition to the Yankees will be an intriguing one. Aaron Boone has more than one spot for him in the lineup, and with Bellinger expected to be out for an extended period, the Pinstripers may look a bit different heading into the home stretch of the season.

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Crucial hours before MLB trade deadline

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is set for Monday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. ET. The clock is ticking, and the Yankees appear to be a couple of moves away from truly becoming a contender. After watching the Los Angeles Dodgers trade for Tarik Skubal without barely breaking a sweat or giving up anything of significant value, it’s clear New York will have to step up its trade game and improve its 40-man roster if it wants to have a chance.

Many believe the season is virtually over and that Los Angeles is on track for a three-peat. If there is one club that would like to avoid that outcome, it is the Yankees, who can boast the last three-peat in MLB history (1998, 1999, 2000). To do so, though, Brian Cashman and company must get to work. Acquiring Garcia Jr. is a strong start, but it may not be enough to truly send chills down the Dodgers’ spine.

NY Yankees must address their bullpen

New York is still in need of a reliever, and that’s one position not even Garcia’s versatility can make up for. Bellinger’s injury definitely changed the Yankees’ plans heading into the trade deadline, but the bottom line remains the same. Trading Camilo Doval to the Pittsburgh Pirates was never the end goal for the Bronx Bombers—only the first step toward it.

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However, time is running out, and there hasn’t been much buzz surrounding potential bullpen additions in the Bronx. Still, the front office at Yankee Stadium has reminded fans not to take it for granted, as anything can happen overnight, especially in the final hours before the deadline.