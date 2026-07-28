How Cody Bellinger’s injury could change the NY Yankees’ trade deadline plans

Cody Bellinger's injury could reshape the Yankees' trade deadline strategy as New York weighs whether to prioritize adding an outfielder.

The New York Yankees may need to rethink their approach ahead of the MLB trade deadline after Cody Bellinger was placed on the injured list with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Expected to miss four to six weeks, the outfielder joins Aaron Judge on the sidelines, leaving New York with another significant hole in its lineup.

According to MLB.com, the Yankees had already been exploring upgrades at catcher, shortstop and in the bullpen. Bellinger’s absence, however, could increase the urgency to acquire a right-handed outfield bat before the deadline.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for New York, as Bellinger had become one of the club’s most productive hitters. His absence gives general manager Brian Cashman another roster decision to weigh as the Yankees continue their push for the postseason.

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Which outfielders could the Yankees pursue?

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman has linked New York to several right-handed hitters who could fit the club’s needs. Among the reported possibilities are George Springer, Jo Adell, Jorge Soler, Lane Thomas, Taylor Ward, and Heliot Ramos.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees strikes out. Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images

Heyman also reported that the Yankees are unlikely to pursue Luis Robert Jr., with concerns surrounding the White Sox outfielder’s injury history believed to be a factor in the club’s evaluation.

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Will Bellinger’s injury change New York’s deadline priorities?

New York entered deadline season looking to strengthen multiple areas of the roster, but losing Bellinger could force the front office to place a greater emphasis on adding another outfielder.

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The Yankees still have needs behind the plate, in the infield, and in the bullpen, but replacing Bellinger’s production has quickly become another challenge. How Cashman balances those priorities over the coming days could shape the club’s chances in the American League playoff race.