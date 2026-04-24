NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. praises Cam Schlittler’s mindset after dominant start

The New York Yankees continued their strong start to the season behind another impressive outing from Cam Schlittler, who delivered eight innings of one-run baseball in a win over the Boston Red Sox. Following the performance, Jazz Chisholm Jr. highlighted the young pitcher’s mentality as a key factor behind his success.

Chisholm Jr. spoke about Schlittler’s ability to elevate his focus on the mound. “He’s dynamite out there… it’s two different people, but that’s what you want,” he said, according to the New York Daily News. “You want someone that can flip the switch and go out there and just be a dog.”

The outing added to an already strong season for Schlittler, who has quickly become a reliable arm in the Yankees’ rotation. His consistency and command have stood out early, helping New York maintain its position atop the AL East standings, especially as internal competition grows, with Will Warren making strong case to stay in Yankees rotation also drawing attention.

Advertisement

Schlittler’s mindset becomes a defining trait

Beyond the numbers, Schlittler’s approach has drawn attention from teammates. Chisholm Jr. compared his competitive edge to established pitchers on the roster, noting the intensity he brings to each start.

Yankees rotation gains stability with rising arm

Schlittler’s emergence has provided the Yankees with added depth and reliability in the rotation. With a strong ERA and strikeout numbers early in the season, he has positioned himself as a key contributor moving forward.

Advertisement

SurveyHow impressive has Cam Schlittler been this season? How impressive has Cam Schlittler been this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

As the Yankees prepare for their upcoming series in Houston against Astros, maintaining that level of pitching will be critical to sustaining their early momentum.