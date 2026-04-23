Phillies place J.T. Realmuto on injured list as losing streak reaches eight games

The Philadelphia Phillies are facing mounting challenges as catcher J.T. Realmuto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms, adding to a difficult stretch for the team. The move comes as Philadelphia continues to struggle, extending its losing streak and falling further behind in the National League standings.

Manager Rob Thomson, who recently received support from Dave Dombrowski, provided an update on Realmuto’s condition before Wednesday’s game. “He’s sore, and it’s gonna be a few days before he’s pain-free. So that’s why we decided to put him on the IL,” Thomson said, according to MLB.com. “It’s just some inflammation. We think he’s gonna be back at the 10-day mark.”

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Phillies now hold the longest losing streak in baseball at eight games and are tied with the Mets for the worst record in the National League at 8-16. The team’s -50 run differential is also the lowest in MLB, highlighting broader issues beyond injuries.

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Realmuto absence adds pressure on struggling Phillies roster

Realmuto’s absence leaves a significant gap both offensively and defensively for Philadelphia. The veteran catcher had played in 17 of the team’s first 23 games while dealing with ongoing physical issues. His leadership behind the plate has also been a key component for a pitching staff that entered Wednesday with a combined ERA of 5.34.

The Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day IL with back spasms. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, catcher Garrett Stubbs had his contract selected from Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Max Lazar was transferred to the 60-day IL. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 22, 2026

Phillies turn to Garrett Stubbs as short-term solution

In a corresponding move, the Phillies selected Garrett Stubbs from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to help fill the void. He is expected to share catching duties with Rafael Marchan as the team navigates Realmuto’s absence.

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While the organization remains optimistic that Realmuto’s injury is not long-term, his absence comes at a critical time. With the team searching for stability during a difficult stretch, the upcoming days will be key in determining whether Philadelphia can begin to turn its season around.