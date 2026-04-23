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Phillies place J.T. Realmuto on injured list as losing streak reaches eight games

The Phillies placed J.T. Realmuto on the injured list amid an eight‑game losing streak, adding pressure as Philadelphia continues to struggle early in the 2026 season.

J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Phillies at bat during a game.
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesJ.T. Realmuto #10 of the Phillies at bat during a game.

The Philadelphia Phillies are facing mounting challenges as catcher J.T. Realmuto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms, adding to a difficult stretch for the team. The move comes as Philadelphia continues to struggle, extending its losing streak and falling further behind in the National League standings.

Manager Rob Thomson, who recently received support from Dave Dombrowski, provided an update on Realmuto’s condition before Wednesday’s game. He’s sore, and it’s gonna be a few days before he’s pain-free. So that’s why we decided to put him on the IL,” Thomson said, according to MLB.com. “It’s just some inflammation. We think he’s gonna be back at the 10-day mark.”

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Phillies now hold the longest losing streak in baseball at eight games and are tied with the Mets for the worst record in the National League at 8-16. The team’s -50 run differential is also the lowest in MLB, highlighting broader issues beyond injuries.

Realmuto absence adds pressure on struggling Phillies roster

Realmuto’s absence leaves a significant gap both offensively and defensively for Philadelphia. The veteran catcher had played in 17 of the team’s first 23 games while dealing with ongoing physical issues. His leadership behind the plate has also been a key component for a pitching staff that entered Wednesday with a combined ERA of 5.34.

Phillies turn to Garrett Stubbs as short-term solution

In a corresponding move, the Phillies selected Garrett Stubbs from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to help fill the void. He is expected to share catching duties with Rafael Marchan as the team navigates Realmuto’s absence.

See also

NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor set for MRI after calf injury as Carlos Mendoza shares concern

While the organization remains optimistic that Realmuto’s injury is not long-term, his absence comes at a critical time. With the team searching for stability during a difficult stretch, the upcoming days will be key in determining whether Philadelphia can begin to turn its season around.

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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