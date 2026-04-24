NY Mets’ Bo Bichette reflects on clutch moment in win over Twins despite Lindor’s absence

The New York Mets earned a hard-fought 10-8 win over the Minnesota Twins, and Bo Bichette delivered the defining moment of the night with a clutch bases-clearing double in the eighth inning. The victory came in a game filled with momentum swings, late pressure, and the key absence of Francisco Lindor, who was sidelined with a calf injury.

Bichette stepped up in a critical spot with the bases loaded and two outs, driving a line drive to left-center field that cleared the bases and gave the Mets the lead for good. “It didn’t feel like it to me… it looked like a good pitch to hit,” Bichette said after the game, according to MLB.com, reflecting on the at-bat that changed the outcome.

The win also came while the Mets dealt with a difficult situation, as Mendoza was recently backed by Steve Cohen amid the team’s struggles. After snapping a 12-game losing streak, New York’s offense found enough production to outlast Minnesota in a back-and-forth contest and secure its second straight victory.

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Bichette delivers in biggest moment of Mets tenure so far

With the game tied in the eighth inning, Bichette came to the plate in a high-pressure situation and stayed aggressive early in the count. His approach paid off, as he drove a pitch off the wall to bring home three runs and swing the game in New York’s favor.

BO BICHETTE COMES THROUGH WITH THE BASES LOADED 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/efkilt9aSb — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) April 24, 2026

The hit marked one of his most impactful moments since joining the Mets and suggested growing comfort in key situations after a slow start to his tenure. Earlier contributions from Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez helped keep New York within striking distance before Bichette’s late breakthrough.

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While inconsistency remain concerns, the win offered a glimpse of resilience, with the Mets responding in a high-pressure environment to secure an important result.