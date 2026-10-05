NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. qualifying-offer dilemma reportedly gets even more expensive

As the offseason looms closer, the questions around Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s future won't go anywhere for the New York Yankees. In fact, they will only grow louder.

In the middle of the 2026 MLB Postseason, the New York Yankees cannot be bothered to think about anything other than their AL Division Series (ALDS) against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, sooner or later, a decision must be made about Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his future in The Bronx.

Although the Yankees players don’t have their names on the backs of their jerseys, every fan in MLB knows who No. 13 on the Pinstripers is, and they also know how much pressure is on him throughout the 2026 campaign. Chisholm Jr. is set to become a free agent once the season comes to an end, regardless of how deep into October he and New York can go.

Once the best month of the year in baseball is over, Chisholm Jr.’s future will be up in the air, and the Bronx Bombers will have to make a decision. Based on reports around the Big Apple, the qualifying-offer route remains an option for the Yankees, but it’s set to become an even more expensive one.

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According to a report from Joel Sherman on the New York Post, the qualifying offer number will rise from the $22.03 million set last winter to $23.1 million next offseason. For the time being, the MLB and Players’ Association (MLBPA) have yet to reach a final agreement, but it looks imminent the price will go up.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

How it affects the NY Yankees

Although it’s reportedly only a little over a million-dollar increase, the rising qualifying-offer price might affect New York’s decision-making when it comes to Chisholm Jr.’s contract situation.

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The Yankees and Chisholm avoided arbitration last year by agreeing on a one-year, $10.2 million deal, and the two parties may be headed for even more drama in 2026 and 2027, too.

Pros and cons of qualifying offer

There is a risk-reward aspect to extending a qualifying offer that the Pinstripers will have to weigh carefully before deciding what to do. If the Yankees extend a qualifying offer to Chisholm, then they would—in the worst-case scenario, assuming he signs with a different MLB club—receive a compensatory draft selection. If Chisholm Jr., on the other hand, accepts the offer and signs again in the Bronx, then the Yankees will keep their second baseman, but at a high price.

Chisholm Jr. contract talks

Put strictly in numbers, a $23 million qualifying offer would be more than a 100 percent raise over Jazz’s $10.2 million salary in 2026. Considering the struggles he’s had throughout the regular season, in which he posted career-worst averages and OPS over a full season, it would be too big a reward for what was anything but a smooth-sailing contract year for the two-time All-Star in New York.

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The alternative is either letting Chisholm Jr. go and test the free-agent market or negotiating a new deal with him, while being left vulnerable to him signing elsewhere and truly coming away empty-handed.

As things stand, a one-year, $23.1 million contract for Chisholm Jr. would be absurd business for the Yankees. However, with the postseason ongoing, nothing can be ruled out until the Bronx Bombers see the complete story unfold.

Chisholm Jr. could re-sign for less money

There’s also a scenario in which Chisholm Jr. wants to return to The Bronx in 2027 and won’t demand what looks like a ridiculous qualifying-offer, one-year contract, but will instead settle for a lower deal in favor of long-term job security.

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Whichever is the case, it will only be clearer when the 2026 MLB Postseason comes to an end, or at least when the Yankees’ journey finishes. Until then, Chisholm and company will remain focused on the postseason, but the buzz around his future won’t go anywhere.

Key takeaways